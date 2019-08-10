Police search for kidnapped nursing mother, 5 children in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Anti-kidnapping unit, all the tactical units and ‘A’ grade detectives of the Rivers Police Command have been mobilized to comb the forests and bushes to rescue a nursing mother with six months old baby and four other children abducted by unknown gunmen on the night of last Wednesday at Igwuruta, in Ikwerre Local Government of the State.

The Area Commander of Choba Area Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Patrick Daaor, who disclosed this during a Peace and Unity summit in Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday said the nursing mother was driving with her five children when the gunmen hijacked their vehicle and took them to a yet to be identified location.

The ACP who lamented the inhuman and the traumatic condition the abductors would be subjecting the children and their mother to, however, assured that efforts are ongoing to rescue them as soon as possible unharmed.

Daaor warned youths of Rumuolumeni against cultism and criminality, advising them that, “no medal is awarded to the best cultists, rather they live a life of lack of peace because they are constantly on the run”. He commended stakeholders in the Rumuolumeni community for always ensuring there is peace in the area. On his part, the Community Development Committee Chairman of Rumuolumeni, Sunny Odum said the summit was organized to broker peace and to avoid the repeat of what happened in April where several people were killed in the area. It will be recalled that Governor Nyesom Wike has launched a renewed efforts to stamp out criminalities like kidnappings, cultistism in the state. Wike has donated 100 crime fighting vehicles fitted with state-of-the-art communication gadgets to the police. Governor Wike also announced the setting up trust fund for members of the security agencies who may suffer disabilities or death in course of carrying out their jobs.