President Conde joins Buhari to celebrate Eid Eil-Kabir in Daura

Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:06 pm


President Buhari with President Alpha Conde of Guinea Conakry, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and Emir of Daura Alh. Umar Farouk Umar as he receives visiting President of Guinea Conakry in Daura Katsina State on 10th Aug 2019

President of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde was on Saturday accorded a warm welcome by President Muhammadu Buhari and members of Daura community in Katsina State.

According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, President Conde is in Daura for Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

He said the the visiting President would attend the Eid prayers with President Buhari on Sunday and be treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk.

Shehu disclosed that President Conde would also be conferred with a traditional title by the Daura Emirate.

The Guinean President, who was earlier received by the Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, ”was greeted by excited, young members of Daura community and colourful horse riders at the helipad close to President Buhari’s country home.”

The presidential aide stated that Conde’s visit would provide an opportunity to reinforce strong relationship between the two leaders and both nations, and for them to engage in discussions on bilateral and global matters.

”It will also provide an opportunity for the visiting President to share in the rich history of Daura, which is the linchpin of Hausa society, ethnically,” he added.

