Psychiatric resident doctors vow to continue strike

Psychiatric resident doctors vow to continue strike

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:39 pm


Health

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, has resolved to continue its ongoing indefinite strike demanding for optimal mental healthcare for patients.

The President of the association, Dr Afeez Enifeni, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that the strike would continue until the management addressed the work experience of the overworked doctors.
Enifeni said that the doctors had on Aug. 19 held a meeting to review the current industrial action.
The doctors accused the hospital management of being insensitive to the plight of the in and out patients, who according to him, are receiving suboptimal mental health services.
“The hospital management has blatantly refused to replace the annual exit of resident doctors for the past four years.
“Instead, they have let patient load and clinical work increase significantly for hapless resident doctors whose health and academic pursuits have suffered irreparably.
“In the light of the above, the management’s insistence on employing only five locum doctors is highly provocative of our demands.
“It hardly improves the status quo which already puts overworked resident doctors at the brink of academic failure, health challenges and malpractice suits,” he said.
He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the hospital’s management to do the needful in line with the administration’s next level agenda.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the resident doctors had embarked on an indefinite strike on July 31 over non-employment of more resident doctors at the hospital.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Oyo Traffic Management Agency Impounds 395 Vehicles, 60 Motorcycles
    40 mins ago

    Extra judicial killings: 4 Policemen to face murder charges
    40 mins ago

    Oyo Christian Pilgrims Urged to Preserve Spiritual Rebirth
    47 mins ago

    Police arrest 4 members of kidnap gang in Ogun
    56 mins ago

    Police nab 2 suspects over killing of motorcylist, theft of bike in Ogun
    1 hour ago

    Lagos: Gboyega Akosile is Now Chief Press Secretary
    1 hour ago

    2020 Guber: PDP Chieftain reveals what the party must do to win Edo
    2 hours ago

    Ekweremadu’s Nuremberg ‘trial’…