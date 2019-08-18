Put your activities on hold, FG orders youth council

The Federal Government has directed the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) to put its activities on hold until the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is reconstituted.

The Ministry of Youth and Social Development said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by its Director of Press, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams.

According to the statement, the order was given by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusadeb Adesola, in furtherance of the ministry’s effort to avert breakdown of law and order.

“The ministry has ordered the group to put on hold, all its activities until the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is reconstituted and a substantive minister is posted to the ministry.

“It also urged members of the group to exercise restraint, maintain the status quo and stop parading themselves as leaders of the group,’’ Lere-Adams said.

The ministry, therefore, advised governments at the states and local levels, as well as embassies and consular operating in Nigeria to seek clarification from the ministry before dealing with individuals laying claims to leadership of the youth organisation.

“In furtherance of its mandate to forestall a breakdown of law and order amongst membership of NYCN, members are urged to desist henceforth, from parading themselves as president of the council.

“NYCN members should note that the earlier directive of the ministry on the maintenance of status quo ante on all activities of youth council remains extant till the reconstitution of the FEC.

“We, therefore, seize this opportunity to advise consular and embassies in Nigeria, states and local governments and other stakeholders to seek clarification from the ministry before granting recognition to individuals or groups claiming to be leaders of the group,’’ Lere-Adams said.

The NYCN Board of Trustees had disbanded the group in May, due to crises arising from parallel congresses that produced two factional executives.

An elective congress was held in Gombe State in July, 2018, where Comrade Shagari emerged president with his executive members.

A factional congress held in Port Harcourt shortly after the Gombe congress, also produced Sukubo Seriagbe Sukubo as president with his own executive members.