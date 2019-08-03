Recruitment of Staff into Kaduna State Civil Service Kicks Off

Recruitment of Staff into Kaduna State Civil Service Kicks Off

Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:03 am


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

The Kaduna State Government is working to refresh and strengthen its public service. One of the major goals of the public service reform and revitalization program, according to Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, is to inject younger and more competent persons into the public service. 

The vacancies to be filled are, as he put it, in the core civil service and in several agencies of the government, “many of which were created by legislation in the last four years.”

More than 3000 persons have completed and submitted their applications online since the KDSG recruitment portal opened on Thursday, 1 August 2019.

