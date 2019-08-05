RevolutionNow: Police arrest journalist in Calabar

RevolutionNow: Police arrest journalist in Calabar

Monday, August 5, 2019 6:48 pm


Nigerian Policemen

 

The correspondent of the Nations Newspaper in Calabar, Mr Nicholas Kalu, was on Monday arrested at the Cultural Center, Calabar, venue of the #RevolutionNow protest in the state.

Kalu was arrested with some members of the African Action Congress (AAC) and taken to the State Police Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill in Calabar.

Speaking on the arrest, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Mr Victor Udu, condemned the arrest and called for the immediate release of the journalist.

“I condemn the act totally, the journalist was just doing his job, he did not go there with any weapon; we call for his immediate and unconditional release,” Udu said.

Similarly, a human right lawyer, James Ibor, said the arrest of the journalist was regrettable and uncalled for.

“The arrest of a journalist who went to scout for information to brief the public is condemnable and it is a way of ensuring that not just the public is gagged, but the press also,” Ibor said.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Austin Agbonlahor, said that all the people arrested in relation to the protest are in police custody.

He said they would undergo interrogations to reveal who is a journalist and who is not

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Just in: DSS promises to comply with court order on El-ZakZaky
    18 mins ago

    Court okays EFCC request to freeze Bauchi State govt. account
    24 mins ago

    Buhari lauds Nigerians for ignoring ‘Revolution’ March
    50 mins ago

    Why South-East ignored #RevolutionNow protest – Okechukwu
    1 hour ago

    Putin threatens Trump with new nuclear missiles if…
    2 hours ago

    Fake lawyer, 42, docked for impersonation
    2 hours ago

    Coalition of lawyers, NGO fault Sowore’s arrest, detention
    2 hours ago

    Kogi governorship: APC aspirant promises human, infrastructure development