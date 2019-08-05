#RevolutionNow: Cops Scatter Protesters in Lagos

Monday, August 5, 2019 5:20 pm


The protesters and Police

 

Just as they threatened when it was planned, the Police did all they could to make sure that the protest march  of today was disorganized.  Cops and soldiers, all armed to the teeth, blocked the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, where the march was to start.

Police used teargas freely. One person was shot. And some arrests were also made, with some protesters packed inside a Black Maria.

The organisers of the protest had asked Nigerians to gather at the stadium by 8 am today.

The prime mover of the protest, Omoyele Sowore is spending the third day in DSS detention, following his arrest on Saturday.

Here are some images from the stadium:

