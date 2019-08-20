RevolutionNow: Drama as CSOs gather in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalitions event was billed to start at about 11a.m but could not start until about 1 p.m.

The road leading to the centre was taken over by armed policemen, while the event centre was blocked by about four patrol vehicles, with armed policemen preventing anyone going inside.

CSP Sadiq Yusuf told NAN that “We are here on lawful duty. There is nothing happening here today. Since there is nothing happening here, nothing for the press to cover.

“We were directed to come here to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order. Please, you can go now.“

NAN reports that journalists refused to go, although, only few of the organisers were present as they were expecting some of the guests invited for the meeting.

At about 11.55p.m, Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria came to the scene and met the policemen blocking the way.

Falana was welcomed by the officers who politely told him they were under instructions not to allow the event to hold as some persons were planning to cause breach of public peace.

Falana assured the officers that nothing would go wrong and requested Yusuf to call the Commissioner of police and informed him of his presence.

The officer complied and about 15 minutes later, the officer led Falana and other members of the coalition and screened journalists into the centre at 12.15pm.

Falana told the gathering that revolution was not new in Nigeria, noting that during colonial period, there were Nigerians jailed for calling for revolution.

He said they were not charged for treason, rather they were charged for sedition, stressing that the revolution led to Nigeria gaining independence.

Falana, who commended the coalition for insisting on their right, said revolution was not a dinner party, but a serious matter that should involve all Nigerians.

He said all those arrested before now for the #Revolutionnow protest would be defended and the three persons allegedly arrested on Monday (today) would be release unconditionally.

“The government knows those who are breaching the peace of Nigeria: the armed robbers, kidnappers, herdsmen, terrorists, treasury looters. Not those protesting on the streets for good governance,” he said.

One of the convener of revolutionnow, Mr Sheny Ajayi, urged Nigerians to keep on fighting for the good of the land.

Ajayi said the Coalition for Revolution was organising a working consultative assembly of activists and organisations for good governance and the detention of scores of activists, including Sowore by the Department of State Services.

“This is in continuation of our popular struggle. Consultation and mass education are necessary in the struggle for change,” he said.

Earlier, NAN observed about 12 patrol vehicles filled with police and army engaged in a Show of force along some major roads.

Some military men were seen in front of the National Stadium.

The DSS on Aug. 3 arrested co-convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, for planning anti-government protests nationwide.