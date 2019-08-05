RevolutionNow: How Police stopped protest in Lagos, Osun, Kwara, Rivers, Abuja

Determined to stop the protest, it was gathered that the police and other security operatives had early Monday morning deployed their men across places the protesters have announced as their meeting points or suspected places security operatives believe they are likely to congregate before setting out for the protest.

In Lagos,that security agencies, including the army, civil defence, and the police, had stationed at the stadium entrances restricting everyone, including workers from entering very early in the morning.

Police patrol vehicles, including that of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS), numbering more than 20, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), anti-riot operatives, Civil defence men and military joint Taskforce operatives OP MESSA, were stationed at the two main entrance to the stadium.

As at 8.40 a.m few protesters, wearing orange caps, have started to converge under the stadium bridge, displaying neither banner nor placards.

The barricading of the stadium, forced the protesters numbering about 50 to gather under the stadium bridge and began to sing and requesting the police to let them into the stadium.

The police subsequently requested for reinforcement and five patrol vans filled with heavily armed mobile policemen surfaced. B

ut the security operatives who were waiting for the protesters aborted the planned #RevolutionNow protest, by dispersing the protesters in front of the Stadium with tear-gas.

Tear gas were fired and passersby and the protesters ran for safety.

Security agents, including the police and army were still stationed at the National Stadium, Teslim Balogun, Surulere and at the National Theatre, Iganmu and Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu road, Ojota.

But some sources said persons were arrested in front of the National stadium.

The Deputy Commissioner of police Operations, Mr Mohammed Ali said the protesters did not obtain permission for the protest.