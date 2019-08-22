Rivers guber election: PDP tenders results to justify Wike’s victory

Thursday, August 22, 2019 5:15 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Rivers State on Thursday tendered governorship election results from different Local Government Areas to the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal to justify the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The polling units results were tendered in respect of the petition filed against the election of Wike by the defeated Rivers State governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Victor Fingesi.

Tendering the polling units results, counsel to the PDP, Chief Godwin Obla, (SAN), said the results were from 356 polling units.

Obla identified said some of the polling units were in Obio/Akpor, Khana, Ogu/Bolo, Bonny, Akuku-Toru, Ahoada East, Opobo/Nkoro local governments.

He informed the tribunal that the PDP resolved to tender the results to prove that elections were held across the state at the polling units and declarations made under very peaceful atmosphere.

He added that since INEC and Governor Wike have called witnesses to prove that the governorship election was conducted in line with the Electoral Act, the PDP chose to prove credibility of  the elections through documentary evidence.

Addressing journalists after closing the PDP Defence, Godwin Obla said that from documentary evidence and oral testimonies of witnesses, the 2019 Governorship Election in Rivers State was held in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act  with Governor Wike emerging victorious.

He said: “This morning on behalf of the 3rd respondent , the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, we tendered a total of 356 exhibits in support of our case. We feel satisfied that the requirements of the law required of us, has been fully met and that is why we decided to close our case today.

“Don’t forget that the 1st respondent, INEC, called witnesses, the 2nd respondent, Governor Nyesom Wike, who is the candidate of the 3rd respondent, PDP, called witnesses and tendered alot of documents those relating to this same subject matter. The interest of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents are actually the same”.

Also speaking, Mr Dolapo-Telle Attoni, ADP counsel, “The PDP presented from the Bar a bundle of electoral documents they claimed INEC used in conducting the governorship election. They tendered about 356 alleged polling units results. We had asked for few minutes to study these same documents and also obtain Certified True Copy of the said documents which not comply by INEC”.

Following the PDP closing its case, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned till September 16 2019 for the adoption of addresses by parties in the petition filed by Action Democratic Party, ADP, and its Governorship candidate, Mr Victor Fingesi.

