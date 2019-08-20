Robbers kill 3 policemen on Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s convoy

Robbers kill 3 policemen on Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s convoy

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 10:31 pm


Nigerian Policemencecec

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6pm.
ASP Usman Samaila, Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.
Samaila however did not give details, saying the commissioner of Police, Bola Longe had led a team of officers to the scene to asssess the situation.
“As I speak with you now, the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner Operations and other high ranking officers of the command have gone to the scene of the incident,” Samaila said.
Meanwhile, one of those in the convoy, said the armed robbers opened fire on the convoy before fleeing.
According to him, three policemen and a driver were shot and killed by the armed robbers and their corpses have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia.
The deputy governor who was unhurt but looking shaky, was at the hospital but did not speak to journalists on the incident.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Trump lauds British prime minister Boris Johnson as ‘far superior’ 
    2 hours ago

    Kogi upgrades 132 traditional rulers
    3 hours ago

    DSS: How Sowore plotted with IPOB leader, others to topple Buhari govt
    3 hours ago

    NUC Approves 10 Post Graduate Programmes for Igbinedion University
    4 hours ago

    Teachers’ Ultimatum Threatens Early Resumption ln Public Schools ln Edo
    5 hours ago

    Just in: President Buhari replaces heads of agencies
    6 hours ago

    Rearrest of Bala Wadume, Notorious Kidnapper: Abba Kyari and His 49 Other Feats
    7 hours ago

    Lagos Commissioners, Special Advisers Sworn in, Get Portfolios