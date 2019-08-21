RUGA Farm Settlements : Fulani Herders’ Dilemma 

The plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish Rural Grazing Area or ‘RUGA’ in the country was met with stiff opposition by some stake holders in states and communities.

The unresolved clashes between Fulani Herders and Farmers in some communities, kidnappings for ransom, robberies, forcible land occupation and murders attributed to Fulani herders, may be responsible for the hostile attitude towards the project.

The rejection of the scheme without giving due consideration to the merits and benefits is a wrong approach to what potentially, may be the immediate and long term solution to the several socio-economic crises in the country.

In the life after the exhaustion of crude oil, the saving grace will ultimately be animal husbandry, food and cash crop agriculture, which are inexhaustible, essential and always on high demand for human existence.

Nigeria should in this regard, draw good experience from India, European Union countries, USA , New Zealand, Russia, and most developed countries, which have grown their economies and assured food security for their teeming populations by livestock and general agricultural production. The animal husbandry and farming systems developed by these countries should be the model for Nigeria’s Ruga project.

Free range ranching of animals is rare in most countries, except in countries with vast territories, like in the pampas of Argentina, which covers over 700,000 square kilometers of grassland, the Steppes of Russia and the prairies of Canada and USA.

In most countries, cattle and other livestocks are reared within paddocks in farm houses and barns, where milk collected from cows are pasteurized and processed into other dairy products.

The scenic sights of cattle, horses and other animals grazing in Swiss, and European country sides are good examples of such farming methods. Nestle and Dutch baby milk formula are sold world wide with a global annual income, which should be in excess of 100 billion USD.