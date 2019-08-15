S. Africa plans visa waivers for citizens of Cuba, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe

S. Africa plans visa waivers for citizens of Cuba, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe

Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:26 pm


Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, on Thursday said the country would implement visa waivers for citizens of Ghana, Cuba, as well as Sao Tome and Principe to promote tourism.

Motsoaledi said his department was scheduled to complete negotiations with these countries by the end of August and that the implementation would follow soon thereafter.

Earlier this year, South Africa announced visa waivers for citizens of New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Starting from Thursday, travellers from these four countries will no longer require visas to visit South Africa for holidays, conferencing and business.

“We took this decision unilaterally but we are engaging these countries to see how they can relax entry requirements for our citizens.

“I am glad to say that Qatar has already waived visa requirements for South Africans and this will enable our people to attend Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 easier,” Motsoaledi said.

The minister said that the Department of Home Affairs would continually be reviewing its operations to contribute to economic growth, facilitate job creation and secure the borders.

“We are constantly reviewing our operations to ensure that we relax entry requirements without compromising our responsibility towards the safety and security of our citizens,” Motsoaledi said.

Already, South Africa has waived visa requirement for citizens of 82 of the 193 countries, who are members of the UN, including 18 African countries.

The majority of the countries whose citizens can visit South Africa visa-free are among the major tourist source nations, the minister said.

“The department has already sent directives to ports of entry, airlines and our missions abroad informing them of the removal of visa requirements for nationals of these countries, who wish to visit our beautiful country for tourism of business meetings,” Motsoaledi said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: I’m on a rescue mission- Audu
    13 mins ago

    Chinese astronauts to visit Namibia
    17 mins ago

    Makinde Inaugurates Commissioners, Olatunbosun in Charge of Information
    28 mins ago

    Boy, 15, stages own kidnap, demands ransom
    51 mins ago

    Hajj: Each Kano pilgrim gets N5,000 cash gift from Ganduje
    1 hour ago

    NAFDAC destroys frozen fish
    1 hour ago

    The Army-Police War: Where is the NSA?
    2 hours ago

    Manager, 39 in court over theft of N3.5m