Sacked Christian Pilgrims Commission boss grateful to Buhari

Rev. Tor Uja, the former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

Uja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Abuja on Tuesday, while reacting to the termination of his appointment, that there was a time to begin and a time to end.

He said that he was grateful to the president for selecting him from among 200 million of Nigerians to serve as Executive Secretary of the commission.

The government had announced the immediate termination of the appointment of Uja in a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government on Tuesday.

The statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), directed Ujah to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the commission.

Uja replaced Mr John-Kennedy Opara in 2016.