Sales rep in court for alleged stealing

A 41-year-old sales representative, Gbenga Omitogun, accused of stealing pharmaceutical products and a Hyundai Saloon car, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Omitogun , who resides at No. 19 Offa Road, Ilorin , is charged with theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi, told the court that Omitogu committed the offence in July at the Worldwide Health Care Venture Ltd, at Matori, Mushin, Lagos.

Sanusi alleged that the defendant collected pharmaceutical products worth N3million, sold them and refused to remit the proceeds into the company account.

He also alleged that the defendant also sold the company’s Hyundai Saloon car, valued at N3million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sections provides three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs E.O. Okpara, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Okpara ordered that the sureties must be employed with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.‎

She adjourned the case until Sept. 2, for trial.

