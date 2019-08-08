Sallah: FRSC takes safety campaign to Churches, Mosques in Osun

Ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), in Osun state, have taken public enlightenment on safety to motorists at their various churches and mosques.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made this known on Thursday in Oshogbo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We have so far made several efforts at reaching the target audience on safety matters.

“We visited churches, mosques, garages, motor parks, market places and media houses to ensure the message of safety consciousness gets to them,’’ he said.

Oke said the command had also been working with other sister agencies including the judiciary, through mobile courts to checkmate reckless activities of road users.

He admonished road users to be safety conscious during and after the Sallah celebrations and avoid reckless driving which could lead to accidents and fatality.

Oke appealled to motorists to avoid overloading, overspeeding, wrongful overtaking, drinking while driving during the Sallah celebrations.

He urged market men and women, especially those situated on the road sides, not to display their wares along the roadsides to avoid gridlock.

“We will want market men and women at Owode-Ede, Igbomina, Ikirun, among others to stop displaying their wares along the roadside for sales.

“This alone might lead to gridlock and road accidents with high fatality,’’ Oke said.

The Sector Commander noted that the command had put in place an emergency number “08077690111’’ that would be open for 24 hours for the public to report incidences that demand urgent attention.

He added that unit commands in Ilesha, Ipetu-Ijesha, Ikirun, Ila, Gbongan, Iwo, and Ifetedo had been urged to ensure easy traffic flow and prompt rescue services at their corridors.

Oke urged the public to support the command stressing that “safety on roads is a shared responsibility which must not be left in the hands of FRSC officials alone.’’