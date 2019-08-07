Sallah: NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel in Oyo

Sallah: NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel in Oyo

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:41 pm


NSCDC

No fewer than 2,000 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State have been deployed to beef up security in the state ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olusegun Oluwole, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Oluwole said that the personnel were deployed to places of worship, recreational centres, highways and markets across the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

He said that the state commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, also called on the Anti-vandals Unit and squads to intensify their activities on pipeline right of way.

“The Disaster Management Unit with their ambulance has been deployed to highways for  prevention and rescue while the Counter Terrorist Unit has been deployed to prayer grounds and worship centres.

“The intelligence and Investigation Unit have been deployed to flash points, recreation centers and motor parks to monitor the activities of criminals who may want to use the occasion to commit crime or foment trouble.

“The Armed Squad has been placed on red alert to tackle any act that may undermine the security and peace of Oyo State and its citizens,” Oluwole said.

He called on Muslim faithful to be law abiding during the celebration, saying they must always remember the importance of unity, tranquility and religious tolerance in the promotion, growth and development of the country.

Oluwole also appealed to parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards.

He enjoined the public to provide information to NSCDC and other sister agencies whenever they notice any strange movement around them

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    We’re ready to host U-20 Women’s World Cup, National Sports Festival – Obaseki
    30 mins ago

    Kogi provides free artificial legs, cosmetic hands to amputees
    39 mins ago

    Zulum commends troops for repelling Boko Haram attack on Borno community
    1 hour ago

    Esperance declared 2018/2019 CAF Champions League winners
    1 hour ago

    Makinde Distributes 50 Tricycles to Empower Youths
    1 hour ago

    Carbon monoxide poisoning: 79 persons in hospital in China
    1 hour ago

    Free fall of equities persist on NSE
    1 hour ago

    APC to establish institute for progressive studies, says Oshiomhole