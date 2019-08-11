Sallah: With prayers, Nigeria will surmount its problems- Omo-Agege

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has called on Muslims to use the period of Eid el-Kabir to pray for Nigeria to overcome its present challenges.

In his Sallah message to Muslims in the country, Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to be tolerant and continue to work for peace, unity and progress of the country.

The senator, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, expressed the readiness of the 9th National Assembly to work with the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy by actualising all the programmes in the All Progressives Congress’s Next Level Agenda.

He also called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and ill-feelings towards one another as the country stands to gain a lot from a united front.

“As Nigerian Muslims join the rest of the world to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir festivities, I rejoice with them and wish them a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“We must continue to strengthen the spirit of oneness, regardless of religious, ethnic, regional, and political diversities, for that is the only way to build a greater Nigeria,” he said.