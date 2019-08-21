Secondus chides APC over “unfulfiled promises”

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Wednesday chided the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government over “unfulfiled promises”.

Secondus spoke in Abeokuta at the reconciliation meeting of the Ogun PDP members organised by the Oladipo Adebutu faction of the party in the state.

The PDP Chairman alleged that the APC government at the centre “had no economic blueprint to revive the nation’s economy as earlier promised.

He therefore called for a rebuilding process of the PDP to enable the party reclaim the government at the centre.

“There is the need for our party members to come together and be united and start the process of rebuilding the party from the grassroots and communities.

“We must take responsibilities as party men and party women. It is with this that we will begin to reclaim the government,” he said.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, who addressed the gathering through a recorded video message, expressed hope of reclaiming “his mandate” at the tribunal.

Atiku, who commended the reconciliation process organised by Adebutu, urged Ogun PDP members to be steadfast and focused towards winning the 2023 polls.

In his remarks, Adebutu explained that the reconciliation meeting was meant to heal the wounds inflicted by the internal crisis that rocked the party in Ogun shortly before the 2019 governorship polls in the state.

Adebutu, who expressed his ambition to run for the 2023 governorship election in Ogun, called on other members with similar ambition to vie with him “in a manner that will lubricate internal democracy within the party”.