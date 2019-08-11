Secondus salutes Oyegun at 80

Mr Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, says former APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun is “a national leader and a committed democrat”.

Secondus, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, on Sunday in Abuja, described the former Edo governor, who turned 80 on Sunday, as one who had proved himself “a great leader guided by national interest in all that he does”.

“Your great and envious accomplishments in various sphere of endeavour in the last 80 years make this celebration imperative and deserving.

“To the glory of God, you have, over the years, distinguished yourself as a foremost technocrat whose contributions to socio-political and economic development of our country remain clearly outstanding,’’ he said.

Secondus said that the rare quality of character displayed by Odigie-Oyegun in federal public service stood him out as an accomplished national figure.

He noted that Odigie-Oyegun rose to the peak of his career as Permanent Secretary and later got elected by his people as Edo governor.

Secondus said that the discipline the Octogenarian brought into governance set him aside as an outstanding national leader with a lot of character to bequeath to younger generations.

“Also remarkable is the high moral principle you brought into political party management that aided you to lead your party, the APC, from opposition to ruling party.

“These attributes, and several others too numerous to mention, combined to distinguish you clearly as a committed democrat and a model for younger generation of political leaders,’’ he said.

Secondus also noted the immense contributions of Oyegun to the stability and political growth of the country, saying that he was a role model that had mentored several other generations of leaders.

“Everyone is celebrating you today; the PDP wants to join the crowd in giving honour to whom it is due. We wish you more blissful years ahead,” he said. (NAN)