Sheikh El-Zakzaky on way back to Nigeria

Following what has been described as ‘lack of breakthrough’ in the impasse that ensued in his treatment in New Delhi, India, the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, is on his way back to Abuja, Nigeria.

PRNigeria gathered that he departed New Delhi in a commercial airline at 5pm Nigerian time.

In a video message sent through his office, the Sheikh said it was decided that they would be flown back to Nigeria.

He prayed that may that be the best option in the circumstances.

PRNigeria also quoted a top member of of Islamic Human Right Commission (IHRC) which negoatiated the medical treatment in India said that the Nigerian government’s interference and scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered by the court is the direct cause of the impasse.

Loading...