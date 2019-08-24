Six suspected fake corps members arrested in Katsina

Six suspected fake corps members arrested in Katsina

Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:41 pm


NYSC D-G, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim

Six suspected fake youth corps members have been arrested at the ongoing registration for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exercise at the Katsina State orientation camp.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina said that the suspects were caught with forged call-up letters and fake degree certificates.

Yahaya confirmed that of the suspects were female while the other four were male.

He said that two of the suspects were caught through intelligent report received from the office of the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

“I got security report from the DG that two ladies were carrying fake certificates.

“Base on that, we set out security network to trap them and they were arrested.

“The two suspects had confessed to the offence,” he said.

According to him, the other four suspects were detected during the camp registration exercise of corps members deployed to the state under 2019 Batch B Stream II.

Yahaya said that all the suspects would be arraigned in the camp court from where they will be decamped and handed over to the police for prosecution.

“Before the opening of the orientation camps, the DG issued series of warnings to members of the public not to go the NYSC camp with fake results.

“But these people ignored the warning and decided to come to the camp with fake degree results. What a shame!” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Lampard earns first win as Chelsea boss at Norwich City
    1 hour ago

    Okorocha urges IGP to disregard Ihedioha’s petition against him
    2 hours ago

    Buhari: Slavery still exists – We must take action
    6 hours ago

    U.S.-Europe rift widens as G7 summit convenes amid disputes
    6 hours ago

    Indian hemp cultivated in 11 Plateau LGAs – NDLEA
    8 hours ago

    Flood damages key roads, submerges houses in Jigawa
    8 hours ago

    Girl allegedly kidnapped in Enugu was with boyfriend – Police
    10 hours ago

    Taraba: NYSC hands over 3 suspects with alleged fake certificates to police