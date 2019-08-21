Socialvactivist Natasha Akpoti declares for Kogi Governorship

Socialvactivist Natasha Akpoti declares for Kogi Governorship

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:15 am


INEC Election Ballot Box

After much consultation, human rights crusader, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, has declared to run for Kogi State governorship election slated  for November 16. Natasha was candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last Kogi Central Senatorial election.

Akpoti’s candidature was made known when she submitted the governorship forms purchased for her by Kogi women group few weeks ago.

Speaking at the Social Democratic Party (SDP) National Secretariat, Abuja, Akpoti said her ambition is born out of the ravaging problems in the state and the need to reposition the state amongst the committee of states in Nigeria, promising to run an inclusive government where the government will be closer to the people and give access to the basic necessities of life.

Akpoti reiterated that Kogi is capable of being an industrial hub of the country with her thirty two mineral resources, promising to cash in on her natural endowment to turn the fortune of the state around.

Akpoti promised to work closely with the federal government when elected to revive the moribund steel company in the state which she said is capable of giving birth to other industries.

She explained that her aspiration will birth a new dawn in Nigeria when she becomes the first female elected governor in the country which she said will give hope to other female gender that always take the back seat when it comes to governance

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Weather: NiMet to boost human resources
    40 mins ago

    Lightning kills shepherd, 19 buffaloes in Indonesia
    51 mins ago

    INEC begins distribution of uncollected PVCs in Bayelsa and Kogi Sept. 2
    1 hour ago

    Impeachment: Kogi Assembly wants CJ to constitute panel of inquiry
    1 hour ago

    Sudan forms transition government to lead country to civilian rule
    2 hours ago

    Internet Fraudster Bags Six Months in Port Harcourt
    2 hours ago

    Facebook launches Developer Circle in Edo  
    9 hours ago

    I didn’t say election that produced me was rigged – Gov. Abiodun