Socialvactivist Natasha Akpoti declares for Kogi Governorship

After much consultation, human rights crusader, Barr. Natasha Akpoti, has declared to run for Kogi State governorship election slated for November 16. Natasha was candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last Kogi Central Senatorial election.

Akpoti’s candidature was made known when she submitted the governorship forms purchased for her by Kogi women group few weeks ago.

Speaking at the Social Democratic Party (SDP) National Secretariat, Abuja, Akpoti said her ambition is born out of the ravaging problems in the state and the need to reposition the state amongst the committee of states in Nigeria, promising to run an inclusive government where the government will be closer to the people and give access to the basic necessities of life.

Akpoti reiterated that Kogi is capable of being an industrial hub of the country with her thirty two mineral resources, promising to cash in on her natural endowment to turn the fortune of the state around.

Akpoti promised to work closely with the federal government when elected to revive the moribund steel company in the state which she said is capable of giving birth to other industries.

She explained that her aspiration will birth a new dawn in Nigeria when she becomes the first female elected governor in the country which she said will give hope to other female gender that always take the back seat when it comes to governance