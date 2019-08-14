Sorrows, tears as gunmen invade 3 communities in Ogoniland

..Scores of persons killed.

…Burnt Palace of Paramount ruler, house of MOSOP President, others

MOSOP condemns eruption of crisis, killings in Ogoni Communities*

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

It was a tale of sorrow on Tuesday as unknown gunmen invaded Okwale, Taabaa and Nyokuru , three communities in Nyokhana district of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State unleashing killings and burning down houses in the Ogoni communities.

Eyewitnesses told the correspondent of this magazine that the attackers began inflicting pain on the communities with the razing down of houses in Okwale community.

They later invaded Taabaa where they also burnt the palace of the Paramount ruler His Royal Highness, Chief Nule (jnr) before proceeding on a killing spree in Nyokuru community.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed as at the time of writing this story.

However, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that there was invasion of some Communities in Khana local Government area. Our men have been mobilized to the areas to restore calm,” the police spokesperson said.

In its reaction to the incident, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP attributed the killings to members of some cult groups in the area.

Sunny Zorvah, Publicity Secretary of MOSOP said in a statement: “Reports say the renewed violence, which took place in Okwale on Tuesday, August 13 spilled over to Taabaa and Nyokuru communities, all in Nyokhana district in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He added that MOSOP is pained over this unjustified attacks leading to the burning down of the house of the MOSOP President, Comrade Legborsi Pyagbara, in Nyokuru community.

He said the umbrella body of Ogoni People also feels distressed over reports of the killing of about four persons and razing of the palace of His Highness, Chief Nule (jnr) in Taabaa community as well as killing of scores of persons and attack on the residence of Chief Monday Abueh and others in Okwale community by cult gangs on Tuesday.

According to MOSOP, “This ugly situation demands urgent and thorough actions by the security agencies and every necessary action required of the government.

“We call on the Police and the special joint military task force to ensure the return of peace to the troubled communities, go after perpetrators of this barbaric and retrogressive onslaught on the Communities, but without hurt on innocent persons.”

