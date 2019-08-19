South African woman arrested with heroin worth $2.86m at Delhi airport

South African woman arrested with heroin worth $2.86m at Delhi airport

Monday, August 19, 2019 3:04 pm


Indian police officers

A South African woman was arrested on Monday for carrying heroin worth $2.86 million (20 crore Indian Rupees) at the international airport in India’s capital, Delhi.

A local media reported that the woman, name withheld, arrived at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday from South Africa via Doha by Qatar Airlines flight.

The woman was intercepted by the Customs officers at IGIA, and after checking her personal baggage, the authorities discovered a white coloured powdery substance with granules found to be heroin.

The heroin was seized as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the woman was arrested under section 43(b) of the act. (Xinhua/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    PDP, candidate pray tribunal to order fresh election in Nasarawa
    6 mins ago

    When States (Nations) Fail
    18 mins ago

    PRP needs total reform, says Shehu Sani
    26 mins ago

    Assault on Ekweremadu: Kalu debunks shelving trip to Germany
    43 mins ago

    Verbatim: Day Wife Drags Radical Professor of Philosophy to Church
    2 hours ago

    Ebola spreads in DRC
    2 hours ago

    MOSOP raises alarm over resurgence of violence in Ogoni land
    2 hours ago

    Insecurity: CAN commends NSCDC