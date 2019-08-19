South African woman arrested with heroin worth $2.86m at Delhi airport

A South African woman was arrested on Monday for carrying heroin worth $2.86 million (20 crore Indian Rupees) at the international airport in India’s capital, Delhi.

A local media reported that the woman, name withheld, arrived at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday from South Africa via Doha by Qatar Airlines flight.

The woman was intercepted by the Customs officers at IGIA, and after checking her personal baggage, the authorities discovered a white coloured powdery substance with granules found to be heroin.

The heroin was seized as per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the woman was arrested under section 43(b) of the act. (Xinhua/NAN)

