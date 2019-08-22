Striking UI Workers Block Gates, Display Masquerade

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As the strike action embarked upon by the non-academic staff unions of Nigerian Universities enters its fourth day today, the University of Ibadan, UI, branch today blocked the university’s entrances as it has done since Monday.

This action of the body comprising Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologist, NAAT, brought untold hardship to motorist, staff, students and those who have business to conduct in the institution, most especially as the gates were not opened as at 4pm.

In a comical twist to the situation, the members of the union accompanied by a colourful masquerade congregated at the institution’s main entrance singing and dancing to the amusement and amazement of pedestrians who watched the display.

Another group of the union was also seen by the side conducting church service, singing, dancing, praying and preaching.

Commenting on the hardship members of the university community were being made to pass through, one of the commuters lamented that the unions were being unfair and selfish, adding that they always think of themselves alone whenever they have problem with the government or the institution.

He said, “I am surprised that the gates are still being locked. This is almost 4:30pm and there is an inaugural lecture slated for 5pm. How do they expect visitors within and outside Nigeria to get to the venue? Besides, they are not the only one in the university. There are other members of the university”.

Another commuter who was targeting 4pm lamented that the fish he was bringing to the school for one of his customers would have been spoilt. “Why do they lock the gate when they are on strike? When ASUU is on strike, they don’t lock the gates and they don’t disturb anybody. Government and school authority need to do something about this because it is the responsibility of the authority to ensure that fundamental human rights of all citizens are guaranteed. They can’t continue to behave as if they are above the law. Whenever they are on strike, they show disrespect to the constituted authority”.

It will be recalled that the council of the institution passed a resolution that no union must lock the gates of the institution or cause any problem for other members of the institution during strike action.

The strike action, which the unions tagged a warning strike, is expected to end tomorrow.