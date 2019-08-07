Student bags 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms

An Ado-Ekiti high court on Wednesday sentenced an Ekiti State University student, Efe Efi, to 10 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

Justice Abiodun Adesodun held that a case of unlawful possession of firearms against Efi was proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecutuion.

The judge, however, gave Efi an option of N20,000 fine.

Adesosun said that the ingredients of attempted murder and armed robbery were not substantiated against Efi.

The judge discharged him on the counts of attempted murder and armed robbery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Efi had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of attempted murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Mr L. B. Ojo, had told the court that the defendant armed himself with a locally made pistol to rob and attempt to kill one Mr Adewumi Osasonna, who conveyed him from Ijigbo to Moferere on a commercial motorcycle .

He submitted that Efi committed the crimes on Ijigbo Roundabout in Ado Ekiti.

Ojo called one witness and tendered exhibits including statements of the defendant to the police.

Only Efi testified for the defence.