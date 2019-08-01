Student in court for theft

A 19-year-old student, Masaudu Danlami, who allegedly broke into a house and stole an IPad and some household items, on Thursday appeared in a Minna Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Danlami with four counts of joint act, house breaking, mischief and theft, contrary to sections 79, 347, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, told the court that Ms Grace Jokudola, who resides in Bosso Area of Minna, reported the matter at the station on July 14.

Danladi alleged that the defendant alongside one other, broke into the complainants room and stole her IPad, standing fan, stove and gas cylinder.

He said that the defendant’s accomplice, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable police complete it’s investigation.

In her ruling, Magistrate Sa’adatu Gambo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Gambo adjourned the matter until Aug.19 for further mention