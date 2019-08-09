Tailor bags 1 year in jail with hard labour for stealing

Magistrates’ Court in Minna, Niger, on Friday sentenced a tailor, Abdullahi Nasiru, to one year in prison with hard labour, for stealing a motorcycle.

Magistrate Binta Rijau, sentenced Nasiru after he pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy and theft.

Rijau, however, gave the convict an option o pay a fine of N20, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp.Thomas Peter told the court that the complainant, Usman Mohammed, reported the matter at the Tudun Wada station on July 25.

Peter said the complainant alleged that the convict conspired with one other, now at large, and stole his motorcycle which was parked in front of his house.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.