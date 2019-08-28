Team Nigeria move up to fourth after 12th African Games’ Day 12

Team Nigeria to the 12th African Games in Morocco on Tuesday moved up the medals table to the fourth position with 20 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals.

The development meant Nigeria, who were second at the 2015 Games, now have a total of 49 medals after 12 days of competition and with only four days of competition left.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Games tagged “Rabat 2019” and slated for Aug. 19 to Aug. 31 had began on Aug. 16 and will end on Saturday.

The medals table has defending champions Egypt leading with 40 gold, 64 silver and 38 bronze medals for a total of 142.

South Africa are in second position with 56 medals, comprising 25 gold, 17 silver and 14 gold, while hosts Morocco are in third place.

They are with 22 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze in a total of 72 medals.

Algeria are in fifth place hot on the heels of Nigeria with 19 gold, 19 silver and 39 bronze in a total of 77 medals.

Tunisia are also close behind the front-runners in sixth place, with 18 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze in a total haul of 52 medals.

Only 36 of the participating countries have gained places on the Games’ medals table.