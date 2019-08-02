TETFund grant inclusion lays to rest ownership controversy of Edo University – VC

The Vice Chancellor of Edo University, Iyamho, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, has said the enlistment of the University as beneficiary of the monetary intervention of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has rested the controversy of the ownership and withdrawal of operational license rumour of the University.

Aluyor stated this during a brief ceremony to announce the inclusion of the University on the TETFund list.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bagoro, was represented by Barr. Ifiok Ukim, Director Strategic Planning and Development, at the ceremony.

Aluyor disclosed that the University’s enlistment was as a result of the approval that was granted to the institution’s request by the TETFund Board of Trustees, after a visit to the institution in May 2019.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that with this TETFund enlistment, of the University is poised to take delivery of a full package of the latest technologies, in the field of medicine, science as well as other related courses, in becoming the beacon of academic excellence in not only Nigeria but globally.

“The University hopes to increase its contribution in putting research works in the public domain by ensuring that the intervention from TETFund is adequately deployed to research, with a view to finding solutions to the challenges being faced in the country in general and the world at large.

“This enlistment will no doubt puts to rest the ownership and withdrawal of operational license rumour of Edo University Iyamho which was recently in the social media, as only Federal and State-owned institutions are qualified to be enlisted,” he said.

While thanking the Board of Trustees and management of TETFund for finding the University worthy of enlistment, the Vice-Chancellor promised that the University will be a worthy partner in the relationship with the Fund.

He disclosed that the University is looking forward to building more beautiful, tasty and classy environment where lectures are delivered in temperature-controlled classrooms/lecture theatres with cutting edge multimedia facilities.

Aluyor further stated that the university has now joined the league of institutions that will be benefiting from the annual interventions from the Fund which will enable the university to provide critical infrastructure for its staff and students.

“Enlistment as a beneficiary of TETFund is the approval given to any public tertiary university, polytechnic and college of education, to receive annual funding from TETFund for the development of critical infrastructure for teaching and learning, provision of instructional materials, training of academic staff among other interventions,” he noted.