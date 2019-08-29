Three suspects arrested over murder of 400 level OOU student in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun State police command have arrested three members of a local vigilance group in Ijebu-Igbo popularly known as “YALUWON” over the gruesome murder of a 24- year- old 400 level of Olabisi Onabanjo University.

Spokesperson for the police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press statement said the suspects, Idowu Ayodele a.k.a Olori Odo, Segun Ogunbanwo Kikisore and Salisu Akeem were arrested following a petition written to the Commissioner of Police by the father of the victim, Surakat Obisanwo, who complained that his son Ahmed, and one of his friends were arrested on the 8th of August, 2019 at Ijebu-Igbo by the local security outfit on allegation that they were members of Eiye cult group.

Mr Obisanwo further stated in his petition that the security men claimed they took Ahmed and his friend to Ijebu-Igbo police station after they arrested them, enquiry made at the police station revealed that the boys were never taken there and since then, the whereabouts of his son has been unknown.

On the strength of the petition, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama directed the Anti cultist section of the police command to investigate and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the victim.

The statement stated further that the team embarked on technical and forensic investigation through which they discovered that the two boys were never at any time taken to the police station, but instead the security men released one of them and killed the other one who happened to be the son of the petitioner.

After killing him, they stripped his corpse naked before throwing it into Osun river for it to flow freely into the lagoon.

Recovered from them are four locally made double barrel guns, 10 live cartridges, one iron axe, one native dagger

one jacket with security inscription on it.

Police says efforts are on top gear to apprehend other members of the group connected with the case.