Tiv/Jukun crisis: NYSC redeploys corps members from affected areas

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has redeployed corps members serving in crisis affected communities in southern part of Taraba.

Mrs Florence Yakuugh, NYSC Coordinator in Taraba, told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jalingo that the decision became imperative to provide safety for the corps members.

She said:” we received directives from our national headquarters to redeploy our youth corps members serving in these crisis affected communities.

”We redeployed them out of those places and took them to local government headquarters in Wukari, Donga and Takum for their safety.

” We are appealing to the warring factions to embrace peace and allow development of their communities.

“NYSC is a unifying institution and it is when there is peace that they can contribute their quarter to the development of their father land”.

The NYSC coordinator enjoined those local government areas that are located across rivers to acquire ‘life jackets’ for the safety of corps members posted to those areas.

Yaakugh said that the directive has become necessary to safeguard the corps who were not conversant with crossing large volume of water.

NAN reports that on July 31,authorities of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba, closed down the institution, following alleged abduction and killing of some students and staff of the institution due to the Jukun/Tiv ethnic crisis.