Travel agent docked for N9.7m fraud

Thursday, August 29, 2019 1:36 pm


Justice

A travel agent, Adedoyin Abudu, 39, on Thursday, appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding his clients of N9.7 million, under the pretext of helping them to secure travelling tickets.

Abudu, who is facing a two-count charge of fraud and theft, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between June and August in Lagos Island.

He said that the defendant defrauded one Mr Olayinka Olajuwon and others introduced to him by Olajuwon of N9.7 million.

The defendant, he said, collected the money under the pretext of helping them to secure travelling tickets to the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates, of which he failed to do.

“The defendant, who was referred to the complainant, said he was a travel agent and was paid to book travelling tickets for the complainant and his friends to UK and Dubai.

“The defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use,” he said.

Ekundayo said that the offences contravened Sections 314 (1)(a) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2005.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 314 (1)(a) carries 15 years imprisonment for fraud, while section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for theft.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Olumide-Fusika, granted Abudu a N2 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

She then adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for hearing.

