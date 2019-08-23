Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election

THE Kogi State National Assembly/State Assenbly Election Petition Tribunal has quashed the victory of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

Melaye (PDP) was declared winner in the February election by INEC but Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) approached the tribunal, challenging INEC declaration on grounds of irregularities, over voting and non compliance with the electoral acts.

The three man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a split judgement on Friday accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for reelection in the senatorial axis. The tribunal Chairman in a minority judgement disagreed with the two other members.

Reacting to the judgement, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye described the ruling as a total miscarriage of Justice.

In a statement personally signed by the senator he said “The judgement is full of importation of informations that are alien to the case”

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice”

“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement”

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means”

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail”