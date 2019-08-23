Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election

Tribunal nullifues Sen. Melaiye’s election

Friday, August 23, 2019 2:15 pm


Senator Melaye:

THE Kogi State National Assembly/State Assenbly Election Petition Tribunal has quashed the victory of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial district.

Melaye (PDP) was declared winner in the February election by INEC but Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) approached the tribunal, challenging INEC declaration on grounds of irregularities, over voting and non compliance with the electoral acts.

The three man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a split judgement on Friday accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for reelection in the senatorial axis. The tribunal Chairman in a minority judgement disagreed with the two other members.

Reacting to the judgement, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye described the ruling as a total miscarriage of Justice.

In a statement personally signed by the senator he said “The judgement is full of importation of informations that are alien to the case”

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice”

“I have confidence in the appeal court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement”

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means”

“However, Our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail”

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Why we are partnering Niger government on ranch – CBN
    26 mins ago

    Deji of Akure Flags off Construction of FUTA’s School of Health and Health Technology
    40 mins ago

    Man, 32, docked for impregnating 16-year-old student
    50 mins ago

    Just in: Dino Melaye speaks on nullification of his election
    53 mins ago

    NSCDC promotes 74 officers in Ondo
    1 hour ago

    There’s a Lot of Work Ahead of Us, Despite What We’ve Done- Fashola
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Tribunal nullifies Dino Melaye’s election, orders fresh poll
    2 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu, Obasa and the battle against cancer in Lagos