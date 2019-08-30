Troops foil terrorists IED ambush party, neutralise some in Borno

Troops foil terrorists IED ambush party, neutralise some in Borno

Friday, August 30, 2019 7:14 am


An officer of the Army Explosive Ordinance Device team working to detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated them

Nigerian Army troops of 26 Task Force Brigade has successfully thwarted terrorists efforts to plant Improvised Explosive Device (IED) for commuters and troops’ main supply route in Bitta, Borno State.

Col. Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the troops were under the auspices of Operation Halaka Dodo, Theatre Command Operation of LAFIYA DOLE.

Musa disclosed that the troops laid an effective night ambush for terrorists in the midst of heavy downpour and encountered their IED party at Wala crossing point attempting to emplace the lethal device.

He added that the troops responded swiftly in a fire fight and killed two of the terrorists while others scampered for their dear lives with likely gun shot wounds under the cover of darkness.

According to him, two AK 47 riffles, three magazines, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four primed IEDs were recovered from the criminals.

“It would be recalled that earlier in the week, the terrorists suffered heavy losses when they failed in their attack on the headquarters of 26 Task Force Brigade, Bitta.

The attackers were overpowered by national forces which caused the death of many terrorists and recovery of some weapons.

“Accordingly, the merits of the new concept of super Camp in the operational arena has already started yielding results with troops becoming more mobile, agile, robust and unpredictable.

“Hence, troops continue to dominate the Theatre with mobile patrols, ambushes, deliberate attacks and raids thereby denying the terrorists/criminals freedom of action.

“Already, Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander sector 1, Operation LAFIYA, Brig. Gen. A.K Ibrahim has commended the troops for their efforts.

“He urged them to sustain the tempo to completely stamp out all vestiges of the terrorists in the area of operation,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    12th AG: Nigeria edge Cameroon on penalties to win gold
    53 mins ago

    Oil theft: Nigeria loses 22m barrels in 6 months – Gov Obaseki
    58 mins ago

    MTN targets over 36m unbanked customers with MoMo service
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s Helen Joseph boosts boxing record with win over Hungary’s Horgasx
    2 hours ago

    Masari to visit bandits’ hideout for dialogue
    2 hours ago

    N/Delta govs to meet Buhari over NDDC appointments
    3 hours ago

    Masari urges parents to stop children from banditry
    3 hours ago

    Kaduna govt meets contractors on N4.6bn schools projects