Truck crushes Army officer to death in Ogun

Truck crushes Army officer to death in Ogun

Friday, August 23, 2019 10:19 pm


File: FRSC officials rescue an accident victim

A truck loaded with granite on Friday crushed an Army officer identified as R. A. Nata’ala to death in Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta.

The accident was said to have occurred around 10:30 a.m.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was on his motorcycle with number plate: PKA 567 QD when a truck with registration number JJJ 833 XW had brake failure.

The eyewitness said that the truck swerved off from its lane and crushed the soldier who was riding his motorcycle to death.

The truck was said to be coming from Ajebo-Idi-Aba road, and heading toward Ijaye when the incident occurred.

The eyewitness explained that the traffic light had stopped some vehicles going toward Idi-Aba including the victim’s motorcycle when the truck rammed into his soldier’s motorcycle and killed him.

Also, the spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the truck after losing control hit a Mazda car marked APP 272 DH before hitting the motorcycle marked PKA 567 QD.

He said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary of the State Hospital, Ijaye.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    27 mins ago

    Manchester United’s Solskjaer urges crackdown on online abuse
    32 mins ago

    Police recover bus snatched from nuns, parade 130 suspects in C/River
    52 mins ago

    FG reshuffles permanent secretaries, accounting officers
    56 mins ago

    Amaechi fixes date for groundbreaking of Transport Univarsity, Daura
    1 hour ago

    Beijing’s new Tariffs: Trump says U.S. does not need China
    2 hours ago

    Ministry speaks on video showing harassment of foreign affairs minister in Vienna
    2 hours ago

    Boko Haram engaging in fishery trade to fund insurgency, says Army
    2 hours ago

    U.S. fraud probe: Dabiri urges indicted Nigerians to surrender to authorities