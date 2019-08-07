Two men in court for fighting over N5,000

The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men in Badagry area of Lagos State for allegedly fighting over N5,000.

Kehinde Adewale, 28; and Rasaki Balogun,32; whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of assault, breach of peace and arson, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 22 about 10 a.m. at Ona-Odo Compound in Imeke area of Badagry.

Nkem alleged that the two men conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by fighting over N5,000.

Nkem further alleged that during the fight, Adewale assaulted Balogun by breaking a bottle on his head.

The prosecutor said that in retaliation, Balogun went into Adewale’s room to allegedly destroy and set ablaze property valued at N150,000.

According to Nkem, the offences contravene Sections 166, 171 and 339 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Aug. 28 for hearing.