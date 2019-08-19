UI Employs Police Patrol

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

As part of efforts to secure the University of Ibadan, UI, from incessant armed robbery attacks, the Authority of the institution has employed armed policemen to patrol the campus.

According to a statement by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, the decision was taken at the security committee meeting held to review the current security situation on the campus.

According to him, among the decisions taken after reviewing the security situation of the institution include armed policemen from the Oyo State Police Command complimenting the Campus Security Service in patrolling the entire campus with immediate effect.

Urging members of the community to cooperate with the management in the overall interest of every one, Olayinka said, “All business outfits, including restaurants, should close not later than 9 pm every evening. The Campus Security Service will embark on random checks of staff quarters to identify unauthorised occupants of university residences. The Physical Planning and Project Management Unit will embark on demolition of illegal structures in residential areas. The above measures have been taken in order to ensure the safety and security of life and property in the community”.

Loading...