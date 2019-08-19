UI Non-Academic Staff Strike Paralyses Activities

UI Non-Academic Staff Strike Paralyses Activities

Monday, August 19, 2019 8:07 pm


UI Striking Staff Blocking the Entrance

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Heavy Security operatives comprising plain cloth hood wearing security men took over University of Ibadan, UI, as non-academic staff commences five day strike action over Earned Allowance.

Against the recently passed resolution of the management of the Premier University, the warring staff shut the three main gates leading to the institution, leaving only the pedestrian gates opened, thereby making it impossible for commuters to bring cars into the school premises.

The striking staff also occupied the main entrances by spreading mats on the roads thereby making it impossible for vehicles to move in and out of the school.

One of the protesters blocking the main entrance

The strike action has partially paralysed academic activities as some classes held across the faculties by lecturers who trekked from the university gates into the campus, while some offices were under lock and key.

Also many business and shop owners in the institution could not carry on their business as they could not bring in their wares.

According to a staff, “I had to park my car very close to the second gate of the school, on the way to Ojoo. I trekked into the school. That is what we experience whenever non-teaching staff embark on strike. I am surprise that this is still happening because as far as I know the university council has directed that no union should lock the gate or obstruct movement whenever they embark on strike action.”

Members of the management and academic staff who live off campus had to park their vehicles outside the school and walked miles to their different offices.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Naira exchanges for N359.00 at parallel market
    1 hour ago

    India to eradicate manual scacenging
    2 hours ago

    Mohammed Audu wants APC to conduct fair primary
    2 hours ago

    FIRS generated more revenue – Fowler replies Kyari
    2 hours ago

    Katsina Police confirm killing of 4 persons by bandits
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. to Decongest Ibadan, Create Satellite Towns
    3 hours ago

    Oyo to Educate Over 170,000 Almajiris, Hawkers-OYSUBEB Chairman
    3 hours ago

    UI Employs Police Patrol