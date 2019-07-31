UI Promotes 22 to Professorial Cadre

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has on Wednesday, July 31 2019 announced that the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff of the institution has approved the promotion of 22 of its members of staff to the professorial cadre.

The newly promoted professors are: Dr Akintunde A. Odukogbe – Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr Francis Sunday Oluwole – Department of Physiology; Dr Lateef Oluwole Abbas – Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies; Dr Abiodun Oluwole Folawewo – Department of Economics; Dr Kanayo S. Chukwuka – Department of Botany; Dr Mopelola Abeke Omotosho – Department of Chemistry; Dr D. O. Fakeye – Department of Arts and Social Sciences Education and Dr S. O. Ajitoni – Department of Arts and Social Sciences Education.

Those promoted to reader cadre otherwise known as Associate Professor are: Dr Folasade A. Bello – Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology; Dr Olulola O. Oladapo – Department of Anatomy; Dr. Emmanuel Oyediran Oyewole – Department of Health Promotion and Education; Dr Olawale Olufemi Adelowo – Department of Microbiology; Dr Francesca C. Ukpokolo – Department of Archaeology and Anthropology; Dr Angela U. Chukwu – Department of Statistics; Dr Olubukola S. Adesina – Department of Political Science; Dr. Oluwadamilare O. Leigh – Department of Veterinary Surgery and Reproduction; Dr Elizabeth O. Oloruntoba – Department of Environmental Health Sciences; Dr Omoyemi O. Ogwumike – Department of Physiotheraphy; Dr. Olawale Saheed Ismail – Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr. O. D. Eyarefe – Department of Veterinary Surgery and Reproduction; Dr. Isaac Olufemi Olatoye – Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Dr Beatrice A. Fabunmi – Deputy University Librarian.

Lauding the newly promoted staff, the Vice Chancellor said, “We send warm greetings to all our colleagues for the elevation, trusting that they will continue to excel and distinguish themselves. All the best wishes for the future”.