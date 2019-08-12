UI to review security architecture

Prof. Ademola Aremu, the Chairman, Council Committee on Security, University of Ibadan (UI), says the university is reviewing its security architecture to forestall future attacks.

Aremu, who visited the female hostel attacked by gunmen on Sunday in company of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, stated that the police were working hard to track the invaders.

According to him, the invaders have shown pattern in their operation by attacking female students during holidays when halls are sparsely populated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Obafemi Awolowo female hostel in UI was attcked on July 11 by suspected robbers who again invaded Abdulsalam Abubakar Hall of the university in the early hours of Aug. 11.

It would be recalled that the robbers had attacked the Obafemi Awolowo hall on July 11, and injured some female students.

The robbers who attacked only the female wing of the hall, reportedly tied up the security man on duty to have their way.

Two male students who tried to obstruct their sinister mission received matchet cuts and have been treated at the university health centre.

The thieves made away with phones and other valuables.