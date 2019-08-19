Verbatim: Day Wife Drags Radical Professor of Philosophy to Church

Verbatim: Day Wife Drags Radical Professor of Philosophy to Church

Monday, August 19, 2019 2:31 pm


Professor Akin Onigbinde and his wife, Yinka, have been married for 30 years

“When Church Family Harvest coincide with a wedding anniversary, a Christian wife has a way to lure an ‘infidel’ husband to base, where he is ambushed, captured, disarmed and successfully dragged along to meet with Eledumare, conceived as God by other faiths, in their own setting

“Did I enjoy my appearance in Church, yesterday, after many reasons of principled absence! I enjoyed the curious look of many who definitely wondered ‘from where this specie has been exhumed.’

“But one thing was achieved: people got to know that Yinka Onigbinde, the pretty girl I met in Ibadan, some 30 years ago, a retired Auditor from Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria who now serves St Annie’s Church, Molete, Ibadan,in some capacity, has a husband, and a damned good one at that.”

-Akin Onigbinde, a retired Philosophy professor (FB). He taught at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State and University of Ghana, Legon

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    PDP, candidate pray tribunal to order fresh election in Nasarawa
    8 mins ago

    When States (Nations) Fail
    12 mins ago

    South African woman arrested with heroin worth $2.86m at Delhi airport
    19 mins ago

    PRP needs total reform, says Shehu Sani
    28 mins ago

    Assault on Ekweremadu: Kalu debunks shelving trip to Germany
    2 hours ago

    Ebola spreads in DRC
    2 hours ago

    MOSOP raises alarm over resurgence of violence in Ogoni land
    2 hours ago

    Insecurity: CAN commends NSCDC