Verbatim: Day Wife Drags Radical Professor of Philosophy to Church

“When Church Family Harvest coincide with a wedding anniversary, a Christian wife has a way to lure an ‘infidel’ husband to base, where he is ambushed, captured, disarmed and successfully dragged along to meet with Eledumare, conceived as God by other faiths, in their own setting

“Did I enjoy my appearance in Church, yesterday, after many reasons of principled absence! I enjoyed the curious look of many who definitely wondered ‘from where this specie has been exhumed.’

“But one thing was achieved: people got to know that Yinka Onigbinde, the pretty girl I met in Ibadan, some 30 years ago, a retired Auditor from Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria who now serves St Annie’s Church, Molete, Ibadan,in some capacity, has a husband, and a damned good one at that.”

-Akin Onigbinde, a retired Philosophy professor (FB). He taught at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State and University of Ghana, Legon

