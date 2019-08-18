We Will partner NDE to take Oyo youths out of poverty- Gov Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has stated that his administration would partner with the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, to take youths of the state out of poverty, stressing that he would enter into any partnership that would enhance employment opportunities for the youths in the state.

Makinde, who stated this while hosting a delegation of the NDE in Oyo state led by the State Coordinator, Alhaji Awosanya added that the state was poised to turn the energy in the youths to assets for developmental purposes.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the state government was ready to introduce different youth empowerment schemes that would enable the teeming youth population to become gainfully employed and maximise their entrepreneurial potentials.

He said, “Oyo state government will always be ready to collaborate with any group or organisation on how unemployed youths in the state can be taken out of poverty. Oyo state is not ready to set the pace in poverty multiplication among the youths but will do everything that is possible to alleviate poverty in the state”.

He noted that the state would key into different NDE programmes that have to do with the empowerment of youths, positive engagement of the people and things that could reduce social tension and allow youths in the state to be self-reliant and self-sustaining.

The Governor pointed out, “Your agency has the responsibility of assisting youths of the state and our government would cooperate with you by supporting your activities towards providing the training that will make our youths to be self-reliant and self-employed”.

Loading...