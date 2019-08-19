Welder in court over theft of N12m machines

A 25-year-old welder, Sesan Olaloye, was on Monday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing machines valued at N12 million.

Olaloye, a resident of Ojokoro, Lagos, however, pleaded innocent to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against him.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, the defendant committed the offences in July at Ojokoro, Lagos.

He said that the defendant and others still at large, stole the machines at night, belonging to Mrs Modinat Eketunde.

“The defendant and others stole four colour printing machines, two side sealing machines, two folding machines and one sliding machine, all valued at N12 million.

“Weeks later, the defendant came again to steal more machines, but luck was against him as he was apprehended by neighbours while his accomplices escaped.

“He was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor told the court.

The alleged offences contravened sections 287(5) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287(5) carries seven years imprisonment for stealing while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Magistrate Mrs B.O Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail of N1 million with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned till Sept. 30, for mention