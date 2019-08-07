We’re ready to host U-20 Women’s World Cup, National Sports Festival – Obaseki

We’re ready to host U-20 Women’s World Cup, National Sports Festival – Obaseki

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 7:16 pm



Governor Obaseki, FIFA representative, Kaj Heyral; and NFF President, Amaju Pinnick

 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, has reiterated the state government’s readiness to host the FIFA Under-20 Women’s soccer competition as well as the National Sports Festival next year.

He gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA inspection team at Government House in Benin City.

Obaseki noted that the revamped​ Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium which is near completion, would host various local and international sporting events.

“We take sports seriously in the state because 72 per cent of our population are under 30 years of age. We are building 20 mini-stadia across the state and four of the stadia can be used as practice fields,” he said.

The Governor added that the fibre optic cables being laid across Benin City metropolis would provide the infrastructure to broadcast matches, adding that the Benin Specialist Hospital would provide the needed medical services.

Earlier, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, commended the Governor for reviving sports in the state, especially the repositioning of Bendel Insurance Football Club.”You have done a lot for football development in the country and the Nigerian football community wants me to thank you for the role you played in ensuring our girls qualified for the last under-20 World Cup.”

He added that Edo would also be hosting a match between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic on November 11 as well as the NFF Annual General Conference.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Kogi provides free artificial legs, cosmetic hands to amputees
    41 mins ago

    Zulum commends troops for repelling Boko Haram attack on Borno community
    56 mins ago

    Sallah: NSCDC deploys 2,000 personnel in Oyo
    1 hour ago

    Esperance declared 2018/2019 CAF Champions League winners
    1 hour ago

    Makinde Distributes 50 Tricycles to Empower Youths
    1 hour ago

    Carbon monoxide poisoning: 79 persons in hospital in China
    1 hour ago

    Free fall of equities persist on NSE
    2 hours ago

    APC to establish institute for progressive studies, says Oshiomhole