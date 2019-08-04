Why we arrested Sowore – DSS

The Department of Security Services (DSS) has disclosed that Mr. Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters and founder of the African Action Congress (AAC), was arrested by its operatives.



The DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, claimed that Sowore was arrested because he crossed the red line by calling for a revolution over alleged bad governance, insecurity and corruption, among other national issues.



The DSS spokesman at a media briefing in Abuja maintained that the proposed revolution march instigated by former Presidential Candidate of AAC will threaten public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony.



Hence, he added, the DSS, as a responsible security agency, will not just sit idly and watch any individual, group and their cohorts rise and threaten the peace, unity, and constitutionalism of the country.



Afunaya who described revolution as insurgency, revolt, insurrection and forceful takeover of government, added that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic and cannot be made one by the likes of Mr. Sowore.



He emphasized that DSS will not allow self-centered and violence-inclined persons to take law into their own hands.



“Though there is apprehension and anxiety among citizens already, we wish to assure friends of Nigeria, and other law-abiding citizens, that there will be no revolution of any kind come Monday, August 5, 2019.



“A democratically elected government is in charge, and we cannot allow any person or group to foment chaos or fan the ember of revolution,” he said.



Mr. Sowore, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC)in the 2019 general election.

