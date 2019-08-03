Wike sacks Permanent Secretary

Governor Nyesom Wike
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has relieved the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mr Samuel Eguma of his appointment with immediate effect.
In a Government”s House statement signed Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media Wike was quoted as saying that the sack of the Permanent Secretary “was to serve as deterrent to other government officials who spend funds without approval.”
