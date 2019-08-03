Wike sacks VC, Deputy VC of Rivers State University

….Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor



Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University , Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia with immediate effect.

Also relieved of his appointment is the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Magnus Oruwari.

Accordingly, Governor Wike has approved the appointment of Professor Opuenebo B. Owei, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University.

The State Government in a statement signed by Dagogo Adonye Hart, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, added that Governor Wike has suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the university.

Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate the employment exercise and report to the Rivers State Governor in two weeks.

It could be recalled that sequel to the sporadic shootings which went for two days in the institution with deaths of two students recorded on the campus Governor Wike had queried the Vice Chancellor, Professor Blessing Didia.

In a Government House press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media said: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has formally queried the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia over reports of shooting within the school’s campus.

“Governor Wike also queried the Vice Chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

“Governor Wike directed the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours” the statement said.