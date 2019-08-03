Wike signs bill banning street trading in Port Harcourt

Saturday, August 3, 2019 5:23 am


 Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (2nd L), Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo (r), Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani (l) and Attorney General of Rivers State, Dr Zaccheus Adango during the signing of three Bills into law by Governor Wike at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday


 Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo  Wike on Friday signed into law three Bills  passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly. 

The Bills signed into law by Governor Wike are: Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of  2019 , Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No. 6 of 2019 and Rivers State  Environmental Protection and Management  Bill No. 7 of 2019.

Giving his assent to the bills at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said that the State Government is committed to entrenching good governance and the rule of law.

The Governor said the State Government will diligently implement the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets & Motor Park (Prohibition)  Law to clean up Port Harcourt and its environs.

“We have vowed to bring Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status. This law will help us stop illegal street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal markets within the city centre.

“We are not  going to allow the littering of the state capital.  In the next few weeks, people will  see improvements in Port Harcourt “, he said.

The Governor  directed the State Attorney General to officially approach the Chief Judge of Rivers State for the appointment of Magistrates for the Mobile Courts.

He said: “We have six mobile courts, so as they arrest offenders, they will be tried and sentenced  by the courts. We didn’t start implementation because there was no law”.

Governor Wike said that the State Government has employed workers to fully implement  the law.

He noted that the 400 Workers will work in shifts till 8pm everyday to ensure  that nobody engages in street trading, illegal markets and illegal motor parks.

On the environmental law, Governor Wike said that the State Government will work towards  improving the environmental sanitation of the State.

He said: “We are spending  N6 billion to evacuate waste annually.  Even at that, people carelessly dump refuse on the road.

“This time, if you generate refuse, you will pay Government to clear it. The Honourable Attorney General to prepare a bill to be sent to the House of Assembly over these environmental issues “, he said.

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani said that the Rivers State Assembly is pleased with the achievements of the Rivers State Governor, hence  they will continue  to support  his administration.

He said that the three laws are focused on enhancing the living standard of Rivers people.  He said what the Rivers State Governor is doing  in collaboration with the State Assembly will lift the State Ahead of others.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Martins Amaewhule presented the three Bills  to Governor Wike for assent.

